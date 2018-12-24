Euronext seeks to buy Oslo stock exchange owner for $711 mln

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Euronext NV is seeking the support of Oslo Bors VPS Holding’s board of directors to acquire the company which owns the Oslo stock exchange for 625 million euros ($711.4 million), it said on Monday.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin, said it found Oslo Bors’ position in seafood derivatives and oil services and shipping attractive.

The pan-European exchange operator has already secured support for its offer from Oslo Bors shareholders representing 49.6 percent of outstanding shares, it said.