Euronext to assess options for upgrading its offer for Oslo Bors

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext, which is competing with Nasdaq to buy Oslo Bors, said it could upgrade its offer for the Norwegian stock market operator as it pledged its commitment for the deal.

“Euronext is determined to acquire Oslo Bors VPS and remains committed to a constructive and continuous dialogue with Oslo Bors VPS shareholders, Board and management as well as the wider Norwegian ecosystem,” Euronext said in a statement.

“Euronext’s reference shareholders have also confirmed their joint support to Euronext for this transaction. Euronext will assess available options to adjust its offer and will communicate when appropriate,” added the company. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro)