OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bourse operator Oslo Bors VPS , the subject of a takeover offer by larger peer Euronext, has received interest from other parties for its shares, its board said on Friday.

The Oslo Bors VPS board urged shareholders to await its recommendation, expected by end-February at the latest, before deciding on Euronext’s offer, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)