OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc launched a rival bid for Oslo Bors VPS on Wednesday, setting up a takeover battle with Euronext for ownership of the Norwegian stock market operator.

Nasdaq’s bid of 152 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing Oslo Bors at 6.54 billion crowns ($770.5 million), exceeded Euronext’s bid of 145 crowns per share. ($1 = 8.4877 Norwegian crowns)