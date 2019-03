March 4 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc on Monday sweetened its offer to buy Norway-based exchange operator Oslo Bors to 158 Norwegian crowns per Oslo Bors share from 152 Norwegian crowns.

The new offer price values the Oslo Bors at 6.795 billion Norwegian crowns, Nasdaq said. That translates to a price of $789.3 million according to current exchange rates. ($1 = 8.6089 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)