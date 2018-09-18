UPDATE 1-Thai drink maker Osotspa plans $463 mln IPO to expand overseas

(Adds IPO details)

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thai beverage maker Osotspa Pcl has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 22 baht-25 baht per share, and expected to raise between 13.2 billion baht ($405.28 million) and 15.1 billion baht ($463.62 million), the company said on Tuesday.

The 127-year-old drink maker, owned by the Osathanugrah family, planned to sell 506.7 million primary shares and 97 million secondary shares in the IPO, the firm said in a securities filing.

The IPO proceeds will be used to expand its overseas operations, including setting up a plant in Myanmar, glass furnace and maintenance and repairs of existing factories.

Osotspa is known for its M-150, Shark Stimulation energy drinks brands and personal care products.