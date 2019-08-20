Bain, Carlyle considering higher offer for Osram - sources

MUNICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Bain and Carlyle are considering raising their offer for German lighting group Osram, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This is one of several options the two investors are examining, the people said. One source said both investors were in touch with banks to sound out whether they would be willing to offer more money.

Bain and Carlyle have offered 35 euros ($38.75) per Osram share, while Austria’s AMS has unveiled plans to bid 38.50 euros apiece. The private equity investors are expected to hold off on any decision to improve their offer until AMS formally launches its bid, people familiar with the deal said. ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin)