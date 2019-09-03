Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 3, 2019 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AMS launches takeover offer for Osram Licht

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS on Tuesday launched a public bid for much bigger Osram Licht that beats a rival offer for the German lighting group from private equity investors Bain Capital and Carlyle Group by 10%.

AMS announced its 38.50 euros ($42.90) per share offer after German finance watchdog Bafin gave its approval, it said.

The acceptance period runs four weeks from Sept. 3 until Oct. 1, the Austrian group said.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Thomas Seythal

