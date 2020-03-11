AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16

VIENNA, March 11 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS said on Wednesday it intends to carry out its planned rights issue from March 16 to March 30 and offer the new shares at a price of 9.20 Swiss francs ($9.86).

The group plans to sell 189,869,454 new shares with full dividend rights for 2019 and expects proceeds of 1.75 billion Swiss francs (1.65 billion euros), it said.

AMS needs money to fund the takeover of German lighting group Osram with which it wants to create a European leader for combined solutions in sensors and lights.

AMS shareholders will receive one subscription right per share and with four rights shareholders can buy nine new shares, it said.

AMS shareholders who do not participate can sell their rights on the SIX Swiss Exchange during the rights trading period from March 16 through March 26.

The first trading day for the new shares is expected on or around 2 April 2020, AMS said. ($1 = 0.9331 Swiss francs) (1 euro = 1.0601 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)