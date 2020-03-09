Market conditions a factor in timing of capital increase -AMS

VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS on Monday said that market conditions are a factor in choosing the right time for its capital increase to help to fund the takeover of German lighting group Osram .

AMS shareholders approved a 1.7 billion euro ($1.95 billion) rights issue in January and the group had suggested it would be ready to proceed by early March. But markets have since plunged on coronavirus fears, providing an unfavourable environment for such a step. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by David Goodman)