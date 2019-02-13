Osram in takeover talks with Bain and Carlyle

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - German lightning company Osram on Wednesday confirmed that it was in takeover talks with Bain Capital and Carlyle Group, which are considering a joint bid for up to 100 percent of the group.

Osram said it was in “detailed discussions”, adding that the talks could still fail.

Shares in Osram rose on Wednesday following a media report on a potential takeover offer by the two private equity firms. They were up 14.6 percent after the Munich-based company confirmed the news. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Christoph Steitz)