April 3 (Reuters) - Ostrum Asset Management, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, on Tuesday appointed Jean-Louis Scandella as equity chief investment officer.

As part of his new role, Scandella will supervise equity portfolio management teams based in Paris and Singapore.

Scandella, 54, most recently headed equities at Barings Asset Management in London. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)