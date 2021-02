Feb 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund on Thursday raised its all-cash offer for a bigger stake of Canada’s Osum Oil Sands to C$3 per share, months after a previous offer was rejected.

Waterous said it now plans to buy 57 million shares of the oil and gas firm, higher than the 50 million it had offered to buy earlier at C$2.40 per share. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)