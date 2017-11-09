FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OTE Telecom posts 2.3 percent drop in Q3 core profit
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 9, 2017 / 8:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

OTE Telecom posts 2.3 percent drop in Q3 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 2.3 percent drop in third-quarter core profit, impacted by ‘challenging conditions’ in its international operations.

OTE, the former national monopoly and now 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 348.7 million euros ($404.70 million) in the three months to September, down from 357 million euros a year earlier.

Net profit rose 2.4 percent to 76.5 million euros, the group said. ($1 = 0.8616 euros) (Reporting by Athens newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.