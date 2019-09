ATHENS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE tapped debt markets with a 7-year bond at an annual fixed coupon of 0.875%, it said on Wednesday.

OTE, which is 45% owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, raised 500 million euros. Deutsche Telekom bought 20% of the issue, which was strongly oversubscribed.

BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International were the lead managers of the deal. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)