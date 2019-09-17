OTE Telecom opens books for 7-year bond issue

ATHENS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE is tapping debt markets with a 7-year bond, aiming to raise 500 million euros ($551.05 million), it said on Tuesday.

The bookbuilding process opened earlier on Tuesday, OTE, which is 45% owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom , said.

OTE mandated BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International for the issue. Offers had exceeded 2.25 billion euros according to IFR, Refinitiv’s capital markets news service.