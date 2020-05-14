Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2020 / 7:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

OTE Telecom Q1 profit up on strong Greek data, broadband usage

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - OTE Telecom, Greece’s biggest telecoms operator, reported on Thursday a 3.6% rise in core profit thanks to increased usage of data and broadband services amid the coronavirus lockdown.

OTE Telecom, which is 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 347 million euros ($375.00 million), up from 334.9 million in the same period last year.

$1 = 0.9253 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below