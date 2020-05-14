OTE Telecom Q1 profit up on strong Greek data, broadband usage

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - OTE Telecom, Greece’s biggest telecoms operator, reported on Thursday a 3.6% rise in core profit thanks to increased usage of data and broadband services amid the coronavirus lockdown.

OTE Telecom, which is 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 347 million euros ($375.00 million), up from 334.9 million in the same period last year.