OTE Telecom Q2 core profit up as Greece recovers

ATHENS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted a 1.7 percent rise in second-quarter core profit on Thursday led by a recovery in its home market.

The former national monopoly, which is 45 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 321.9 million euros ($360.75 million) for the quarter, up from 316.4 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Additional reporting by Theodora Arvanitidou)