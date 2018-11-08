Integrated Telecommunications Services
OTE Telecom Q3 core profit grows 4.7 percent

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE on Thursday posted a 4.7 percent rise in third-quarter core profit thanks to a growing mobile and fixed-telephony business in its home market.

The former national monopoly, which is 45 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 365.2 million euros ($417.39 million) compared to 348.7 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

