Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 19, 2020 / 8:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

OTE Telecom fourth quarter profit up as Greek market grows

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted a 9.4% rise in fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday thanks to growing business at its home market.

The former national monopoly, which is 45% owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 355.9 million euros ($384.34 million) for the quarter, up from 325.2 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

