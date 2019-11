ATHENS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted a 3.8% rise in third-quarter core profit on Thursday thanks to growing business at its home market.

The former national monopoly, which is 45% owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 375.7 million euros ($416.05 million) for the quarter, up from 361.8 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)