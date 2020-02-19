UPDATE 1-OTE Telecom quarterly profit rises 9.4% as Greek market grows

(Adds details)

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted a 9.4% rise in fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday thanks to stronger business activity in its home market.

The former national monopoly, which is 45%-owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 355.9 million euros ($384.34 million) for the quarter, up from 325.2 million euros a year earlier.

Greece’s economy has been growing following a crippling 10-year debt crisis, and OTE said it would benefit from strong demand for its fixed broadband and mobile data services.

OTE has invested heavily in fast broadband and 4G technology in recent years. This year, it expects to spend 600 million euros and generate a free cash flow of 350 million euros.

It proposed a shareholder payout of 258.6 million euros on the basis of its 2019 profit. The dividend is expected to reach 400 million euros this year, the company said. ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Helen Popper )