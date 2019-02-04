OTP Bank in talks to buy SocGen's Mobiasbanca -report

BUDAPEST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank aims to acquire French lender Societe Generale’s controlling stake in Moldova’s Mobiasbanca, the Vilaggazdasag newspaper reported on Monday citing a Moldovan website.

Central Europe’s largest independent lender recently bought former SocGen subsidiaries in Bulgaria and Serbia.

OTP does not operate in Moldova but has subsidiaries in neighbouring Ukraine and Romania.

SocGen holds a two-thirds direct stake in Mobiasbanca, Moldova’s third largest bank by assets.

An OTP spokesman was not available for immediate comment.

OTP has expanded its balance sheet and increased its net profit to record levels of about 1 billion euros a year partly through acquisitions.

It still has a sizeable war chest and remains interested in acquisitions.

OTP shares listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange hit an all-time high of 11,970 forints ($43.14) in January.