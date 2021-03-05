UPDATE 2-Hungary's OTP Bank aims to buy foreign rivals as pandemic cost set to ease

* One of three acquisition talks to conclude in 2021

* Two possible acquisitions explore new markets

* Risk costs expected to fall, easing profit squeeze (Adds CEO comments on acquisition plans)

March 5 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank is looking to acquire foreign rivals and expects to conclude at least one deal this year, CEO Sandor Csanyi said on Friday, after the lender posted a 31% fall in fourth-quarter profit.

“We have very good acquisitions in the pipeline,” Csanyi said, adding that of three acquisition projects under way, only one was in a market in which OTP was present. The other two are in new markets.

OTP, central Europe’s top independent lender, will look at the Hungarian arm of Germany’s Commerzbank, which plans to leave the country as part of a wider restructuring, but Csanyi did not say OTP would definitely bid for the unit.

OTP reported a 31% annual fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday as it faced sharply higher costs stemming from the pandemic. Increased risk provisions accounted for nearly all of the profit decline.

Hungary’s economy shrank by 5.1% in 2020, but the government expects 4.5% growth in 2021.

Csanyi said OTP expected the pandemic effect to subside and its balance sheet and profitability to stay on a growth path, despite tighter interest margins, as an improving public health trajectory lowers costs associated with risk.

Csanyi said that the bank was stable with ample capital and liquidity buffers, as well as risk provisions.

Hungarian COVID-19 regulations forbid OTP from issuing dividends, but it set aside 119 billion forints ($387.56 million) from its profits to cover 2019 and 2020 dividend payments once payouts are allowed, the bank said.

OTP will revisit the dividend issue soon after the moratorium set by the National Bank of Hungary ends on Sept. 30, Csanyi said.

Even if OTP does not pay a dividend in 2021, it would keep the money set aside for payment at a later date, he said.