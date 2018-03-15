UPDATE 1-Romanian central bank rejects Banca Romaneasca purchase

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, March 15 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank said on Thursday it had rejected Hungary’s OTP Bank’s acquisition of Banca Romaneasca, despite the competition watchdog clearing the purchase late last year.

OTP Bank signed deal in July with the National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca. But the sale, which had been expected to close later this year, needed regulatory approval by the central bank.

The central bank said the reasons for the rejection were confidential and could not be disclosed. The decision can be appealed.

The acquisition would have boosted OTP’s Romanian market share to about 4 percent.

An OPT spokesperson said the bank did not immediately have a comment on the central bank’s decision. In February, OTP Group Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi was downbeat about the prospects for central bank approval. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Jon Boyle)