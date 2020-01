(Corrects the name of CEO in paragraph 1 to Csanyi)

LJUBLJANA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s bank OTP is interested in buying more banks in Slovenia after purchasing the Slovenian unit of France’s Societe Generale last year, CEO Sandor Csanyi told a news conference in Ljubljana on Wednesday.

He said OTP, which operates banks in 12 European countries, also plans to expand to new countries and possibly a new region beyond Europe. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)