TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics retailer Yamada Denki will pay more than 4 billion yen ($36.8 million) to take a majority stake in furniture seller Otsuka Kagu and make it a subsidiary, Diamond Online reported Thursday.

The two companies are in the final stages of striking a deal, and are set to make an announcement this week, the magazine said. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)