April 7, 2018 / 10:00 PM / in 18 hours

EMBARGOED-Otto chairman says About You unit could be listed-Welt am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - German retailer Otto Group could at some point list its fashion start-up About You on the stock exchange, Supervisory Board Chairman Michael Otto told a German newspaper.

The company last year said it was looking for a strategic partner for the unit to help fund international expansion, adding it had hired Goldman Sachs find a buyer for a stake.

“Currently we are looking for a strategic partner for our online shop About You to fuel its fast growth. That can be a retail company or an investor with experience in financial markets,” Michael Otto told Welt am Sonntag.

“I do not rule out a public listing of About You at a later stage,” he added.

Otto holds 94 percent of About You, while ProSiebenSat.1’s Seven Ventures and Berlin-based German Media Pool hold the remaining 6 percent.

German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung last year said that About You was valued at around 320 million euros ($393 million) in a first round of financing. ($1 = 0.8143 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
