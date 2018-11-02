Ottobock boots out CEO after 10 months

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German artificial limb maker Ottobock (IPO-OBH.F) said it has dismissed its chief executive Oliver Scheel after just ten months in the job and would replace him with the company’s chief financial officer for the time being.

Oliver Scheel was a partner at advisory firm A.T. Kearney before joining Ottobock in January this year.

Ottobock said Philipp Schulte-Noelle, who joined the 99-year-old firm as chief finanical officer in August, would take over the role of chief executive on a temporary basis alongside his other duties. (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Edward Taylor)