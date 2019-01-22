Ottobock makes Schulte-Noelle permanent CEO as it eyes IPO

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Artificial limb maker Ottobock IPO-OBH.F confirmed Philip Schulte-Noelle as its permanent chief executive on Tuesday, saying he was the right person to lead the family-owned company towards a potential stock market listing.

Schulte-Noelle joined as chief financial officer in August from German healthcare company Fresenius.

He took over as interim CEO last November after Oliver Scheel was dismissed from the post.

“We have found the right manager at the right time for this leadership role,” said Hans Georg Naeder, chairman and owner of Ottobock.

“Finally yet importantly, he brings with him the necessary tact that we need - transitioning to a digital company operating with the underlying conditions of the capital market,” he said.

Naeder, a grandson of the company’s eponymous founder, relinquished the CEO role last year after selling a 20 percent stake to Swedish private equity firm EQT in 2017, as a way to get an independent valuation for the company before tapping other investors for cash.

Schulte-Noelle was chief financial officer, head of compliance and chief human resources officer at Fresenius SE’s Kabi generics unit. He also served as a head of corporate business development at Fresenius.

Schulte-Noelle said this month that Ottobock’s initial public offering would not take place before 2020.

Ottobock, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, had sales of 927.4 million euros ($1.05 billion) in 2017. The maker of prosthetic and orthotic devices added a new industrials division last year to develop exoskeletons for a range of industries.