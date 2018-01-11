FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 1:53 PM / in 22 minutes

Israel's OurCrowd launches $100 mln fund for AI, IoT, robotics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 11 (Reuters) - OurCrowd, an Israeli equity crowdfunding platform, launched on Thursday a $100 million global fund to finance early-stage companies focused on artificial intelligence (AI), deep-learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

The new fund, Cognitiv Ventures, is the 12th fund to launch on the OurCrowd platform. It will provide investors with access to about 20 companies, with initial investments in Kolgene, which tracks genetic tests; FreshKeep, an IoT company for the kitchen; and EquityX, which enables startups to pay part-time workers with future equity.

OurCrowd has raised over $500 million and invested in 130 portfolio companies and funds. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

