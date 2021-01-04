Outgoing NC chief justice Cheri Beasley heads to McGuireWoods

McGuireWoods on Monday announced that it has hired former North Carolina state Supreme Court chief justice Cheri Beasley as a partner and member of the firm’s appellate team.

Beasley, who joined McGuireWoods’ Raleigh office on Jan. 1, lost her bid for re-election as a Democrat to Republican Paul Newby, conceding the race in December after a hand recount. She was appointed chief justice in 2019 by Governor Roy Cooper.

