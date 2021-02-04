Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu's fourth-quarter profit rises 7%

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu lifted fourth-quarter core operating profit 7% year on year, it said on Thursday, citing growth in stainless steel deliveries that outweighed a drop in prices.

Outokumpu said fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 78 million euros ($94 million) from 73 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8326 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by David Goodman )