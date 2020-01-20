Outokumpu says Q4 profit better than expected

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Monday its October-December core operating profit would be better than expected due to positive raw material impacts, including improved raw material efficiency and hedging.

Outokumpu said its fourth quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would be around 70 million euros ($77.7 million). It had earlier guided for around 45 million level.

The company is due to publish fourth quarter results on Feb 5. ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Alex Richardson)