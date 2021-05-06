Stainless steel maker Outokumpu beats first-quarter forecasts

HELSINKI, May 6 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel manufacturer Outokumpu on Thursday posted a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit and said it expects stainless steel deliveries to be similar or slightly higher in the second quarter.

Outokumpu said that first-quarter operating profit rose to 116 million euros ($139.3 million) from 45 million euros last year, beating the mean estimate of 65.57 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

The company’s stainless steel deliveries rose to 608,000 tonnes from 588,000 tonnes a year ago. ($1 = 0.8330 euros) (Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by David Goodman )