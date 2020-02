Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu on Wednesday reported a fall in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 73 million euros ($81 million) from 89 million a year earlier.

On Jan 20 it had said the number would be around 70 million euros.

The company said it expected a seasonal improvement in the sector in the first quarter.