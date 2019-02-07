UPDATE 1-Outokumpu sees weaker first quarter due to high inventories

(Adds details, comments)

HELSINKI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Finland’s Outokumpu warned on Thursday that first-quarter profit would weaken as high distributor inventory levels pressure the market, following an expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings.

The stainless steel maker’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 9 percent to 89 million euros, in line with analysts’ average forecast of 89.2 million returned by a Reuters survey.

It forecast that EBITDA in the January to March period would be below 89 million euros, however. Outokumpu’s adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018 was 133 million euros.

“2018 marked an exceptional year for the European steel industry. The unforeseen trade disruption caused by the U.S. steel tariffs led to a surge of low-cost imports into Europe and to heavy price pressure that put a strain on the entire European steel industry,” chief executive Roeland Baan said in a statement.

“The EU’s permanent safeguards that are now in force are expected to stabilize the import situation in Europe during 2019,” Baan said.

Outokumpu's largest competitors include China's Tsingshan and TISCO, Spain's Acerinox and Luxembourg-based Aperam .