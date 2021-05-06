UPDATE 2-Strong demand, savings help steelmaker Outokumpu beat forecasts

* Q1 operating profit rises to 116 mln euros from 45 mln

* Profitability partly boosted by cost cuts, derivatives

* Shares down 1.65% (Adds CEO & analyst comments)

HELSINKI, May 6 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Thursday posted stronger than expected first-quarter earnings, aided by cost-cuts, increased demand and lower raw material costs.

The company said that stainless steel prices rose from the previous quarter but were still lower than at the same time last year.

Outokumpu said it expects stainless steel deliveries to be similar or slightly higher in the second quarter but does not expect raw material costs to keep boosting profitability.

“The price of our most significant raw material nickel continues to be very volatile and has begun to rise slightly in the past few days,” Chief Executive Heikki Malinen told Reuters.

Outokumpu’s first-quarter operating profit rose to 116 million euros ($139.3 million) from 45 million euros last year, beating the mean estimate of 65.57 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

The result sent Outokumpu’s shares up 1.2% to 5.82 euros in early trading but by 0946 GMT they were down 1.65%.

Helped by a jump of 13% in Europe and 19% in the Americas, Outokumpu’s stainless steel deliveries rose to 608,000 tonnes from 588,000 tonnes a year ago, and the company expects them to rise by up to 5% in the second quarter.

“Looks like Outokumpu has succeeded with the cost cuts it started last year and the recovery from the pandemic adds to that,” analyst Petri Gostowski from Inderes said but added that the result still relies strongly on metal inventory and derivatives.

Outokumpu has been focusing on risk-reduction since publishing its new strategy in November. Malinen, who took the helm in May 2020, said the company would cut costs to increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by 200 million euros by the end of 2022.

He added that 30 million euros of those savings were in the first-quarter result.