Finnish engineer Outotec cuts sales outlook on slower orders, disposals

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering company Outotec plans to sell three of its businesses in a move it said would dent its sales outlook but lift operating profit and help it to focus on core operations.

Outotec’s 2019 sales are now expected to be on a par with last year after the units earmarked for disposal are removed from its results, having previously forecast sales growth, the company said, also citing delays in expected orders.

The operations to be sold are its small aluminium, waste-to-energy and sludge incineration businesses, which employ 250 people in total.

“Pursuing these strategic actions will enable Outotec to better focus on its core technologies in minerals processing and metals refining,” said Chief Executive Markku Terasvasara.

The sale of the trio of businesses will lower expected 2019 underlying sales by about 50 million euros ($55 million) but increase underlying operating profit by about 40 million euros, the company said without disclosing further detail on the planned disposals.

Outotec agreed to merger with Minerals unit of its larger rival Metso in July, seeking to create one of the leading technology suppliers to minerals processing companies globally.

That deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)