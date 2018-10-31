FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
October 31, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mining company Outotec cuts full-year target citing project problems

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finnish mining technology company Outotec cut its margin target for 2018 and said the impact of problems at one of its start-up operations is still unknown.

“At this point, it is too early to assess the total financial impact of the needed repair” Outotec said in its third-quarter report, referring to issues in one of its electric furnaces, flagged on Friday.

Outotec, which builds plants and equipment and provides services for the metal and mineral processing industries, said it now expects its adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin in 2018 to be in the range of 5-6 pct against the previous target of 5-7 pct.

The company reported EBIT for the quarter at 16 million euros ($18.15 million), in line with estimates seen in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.