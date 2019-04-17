Italy's OVS sees core profit recovering after decline last year

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian clothing retailer OVS said on Wednesday it expected core profit to recover this year after earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 27 percent in the fiscal year ended on Jan. 31, 2019.

A cost savings initiative already put in place and lower markdowns expected this year will help the group improve its profitability, it said in a statement.

Italian entrepreneur Giovanni Tamburi bought 22.7 percent of OVS from private equity BC Partners last month in an effort to support OVS’s management and help it turn around the company after a bleak 2018 performance. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton)