May 30, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Former OW Bunker manager sentenced to 18-month jail term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 30 (Reuters) - A Danish city court on Wednesday sentenced the former manager of OW Bunker’s Singapore subsidiary to a year and a half in prison after he was found guilty of a breach of trust at the failed marine fuel oil supplier, local media reported.

Denmark’s state prosecutor in July last year charged the former manager of Dynamic Oil Trading, Lars Moller, a Danish citizen, with granting credit outside his mandate, amounting to more than 800 million Danish crowns ($125 million). (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman)

