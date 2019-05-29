Owner of ex-Medicaid insurer can sue D.C. for taking the company – D.C. Circuit

The sole shareholder of a failed managed care organization for Medicaid recipients can sue the District of Columbia for allegedly causing the MCO’s downfall through fraud, breach of contract and unconstitutional acts, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia revived D.C. Healthcare Systems’ lawsuit against the municipality, the receiver it appointed, and Philadelphia-based AmeriHealth Caritas, which purchased the MCO’s assets.

