Oxford Biomedica inks agreement to boost UK supply of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

June 8 (Reuters) - Gene and cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica said on Monday it signed a new manufacturing agreement to help it scale up production of AstraZeneca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine to cater to demand in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Oxford Biomedica, which last week appointed a new chair as it vies for a bigger role in vaccine manufacturing, said the five-year partnership with the UK’s Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) would also help it make other viral vector vaccines. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)