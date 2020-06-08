Healthcare
June 8, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Oxford Biomedica inks agreement to boost UK supply of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Gene and cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica said on Monday it signed a new manufacturing agreement to help it scale up production of AstraZeneca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine to cater to demand in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Oxford Biomedica, which last week appointed a new chair as it vies for a bigger role in vaccine manufacturing, said the five-year partnership with the UK’s Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) would also help it make other viral vector vaccines. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below