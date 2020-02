ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Oyak army pension fund said on Tuesday that it applied to the competition authority to take over the Turkish branch of Total Oil and M Oil from conglomerate Demiroren Holding.

In a statement, Oyak said it also continues talks to buy Milangaz, an LPG and bottled gas company currently operating under Demiroren Holding. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)