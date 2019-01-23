Australia's Oz Minerals Q4 copper production dips

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Copper miner Oz Minerals said on Thursday its fourth-quarter copper production fell about 1.4 percent on weaker output from its Prominent Hill and Antas projects.

Copper production for the three months to Dec. 31 came in at 29,482 tonnes, compared with 29,886 tonnes last year, the miner said in a statement.

Annual copper production came in at 115,998 tonnes, within the company’s forecast of 106,000 to 116,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)