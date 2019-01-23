UPDATE 1-Australia's Oz Minerals 4th qtr copper production dips, sees softer 2019

(Adds details on production, forecast)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Copper miner Oz Minerals Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter copper production fell about 1.4 percent on weaker output from its Prominent Hill project, and that production in 2019 was expected to be weaker.

Copper production for the three months to Dec. 31 came in at 29,482 tonnes, compared with 29,886 tonnes the previous year, the miner said in a statement.

Annual copper production came in at 115,998 tonnes, within the company’s forecast of 106,000 to 116,500 tonnes. The company said it expects total copper production for 2019 in the range of 97,000 to 109,000 tonnes.

The miner’s Prominent Hill project accounts for most of its copper production. The company intends to add to its output with two major projects: Carrapateena in South Australia and a joint development with Cassini Resources Ltd in Western Australia.

The company said Carrapateena was on track to achieve production in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Oz Minerals’ all-in sustaining costs for 2018 were $1.17 per pound produced, compared with $1.2 per pound in 2017.

Gold production for the quarter came in at 40,052 ounces, up from 39,178 ounces a year ago. The company said it expects total gold production for 2019 in the range of 118,000 to 131,000 ounces.