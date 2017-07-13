Groups challenge EPA's delay of ozone standard

The American Lung Association and other environmental and health groups filed an action Wednesday against the Environmental Protection Agency to prevent it from delaying implementation of a national ozone standard.

The ALA, the Environmental Defense Fund, the American Public Health Association and nine other groups asked the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to block the EPA from delaying the standard's implementation until October 1, 2018.

