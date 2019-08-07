UARG out, rural coop in for states’ lawsuit over upwind air pollution from Midwest

A federal appeals court on Tuesday allowed the National Rural Electrical Cooperative Association and four fossil-fuel utilities to intervene in litigation brought by environmental groups and the states of Delaware and Maryland, which want the Environmental Protection Agency to impose additional controls on sources of ozone pollution in the Midwest.

The order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit allows NRECA, the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation and subsidiaries of the American Electric Power System to participate as parties in consolidated cases that the states, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and other green groups filed last year after EPA denied their petitions under the Clean Air Act’s “Good Neighbor” provision, which allows states to ask the EPA to impose tougher controls on upwind sources of pollution.

