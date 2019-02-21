CFO of Brazil's GPA prefers "strategic buyer" for Via Varejo unit

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA SA prefers a strategic buyer for electronics subsidiary Via Varejo SA, the firm’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

GPA, itself a subsidiary of France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, had previously said it could unload its stake via block trade on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

In the Thursday comments, CFO Christophe Hidalgo said the firm would prefer to find a single buyer, and that talks to that end were evolving.